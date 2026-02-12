Galentine’s Beauty Gifts That Win The Group Chat
The super underrated and lowkey genius gifts your girls never saw coming! Just a fair warning: they’re so good, you’ll definitely end up buying a set for yourself!
SPF is non-negotiable, especially when it comes with this cute teddy. Your beauty-obsessed girlie will fall head over heels for this, and with a cute teddy by its side, this makes for a super cute gift for your bestie.
You’ll find this on every girl’s wishlist and for a reason, Dyson just makes all the difference! Warning: she might never stop talking about it.
Your skincare-obsessed bestie is going to go gaga over this! This is perfect for the friend who takes her 10-step routine very seriously and makes it her whole personality.
You know what? It’s my boyfriend who is the 'Steve' when I'm with my gal pal! If you feel the same, this fizzy strawberry scent in a bottle is all you need to gift right now. It is sweet and smells delicious.
We’ve officially entered our "luxury and lazy" era. This Rose Indulgence box is for the bestie who needs to put her phone on DND and relax. It’s peak self-indulgence because, we’ve earned it.
These yummy watermelon and blueberry treats are the cherry on top for the bestie who has a gloss in every bag.
Let’s take up the duty to keep your friend's stress, metabolism and bloating in control! This is the ultimate 'feel-good' gift to keep her hormones happy and her gut even happier.
With gold masks and collagen boosts, it’s basically a spa in a box for your most hard-working galentine.
Gift your girl the essentials she actually needs! This set keeps things pretty with a nourishing tint and a kajal that won't quit. It’s basically a "best-of" beauty in one cute bundle.
This scent is imbued with the sensual warmth of Damascena Rose, Oud Accord, and Tolu Balsam. A perfect gift for the perfect lady this Valentine's Day. Available at Galeries Lafayette.
Is there anything better than chilling with the girls, masking up, and sipping a drink? Pure bliss! Romanticising life is easy when you’ve got these O3+ masks.
This super cute and tiny blush set duo by Pixi is a blush-blindness freak's Roman Empire. It's like one of those minis that your girls can carry whenever they step out.
If your girl is all about the sparkles and early 2000s Paris Hilton energy, then this gift set is what her dreams are made of.
We’re trading impulse buys for smart skin-vestments this Galentine’s! This 3-step kit is the perfect gift for a lifetime of good skin days.
If you’re stuck on what to get, this is the one! It’s a vanilla dream that everyone and I mean everyone obsesses over. Cleanse, nourish, and hydrate with the scent of a summer sunset.
This gourmet set features four delicious scents like Pistachio Gelato and Warm Vanilla. It’s perfect for layering and smelling absolutely sweet.
Roses are so 90s; in 2026 a rose blush is the new 'red rose' and makes up the perfect gift for your beauty girlies.
The gift of scent still remains one of the most elegant gift options, and this set by Eze perfumes is classy and cute with these uniquely shaped perfume bottles.
Everybody deserves a teddy on Valentine's Day, but your girl gang? They deserve this teddy-like lip mask on Valentine's Day that's not just cute but also keeps your lips hydrated!
Girls don't just want flowers anymore; they want hydration, and this mini skincare set is enough to make your bestie's day.
This LoveChild by Masaba gift set comes with a pink bag to carry these minis in and its somwthing that you girl will remeber you by.
This kit includes 3 cream blushes, 3 creamy matte lipsticks, 1 highlighter & 1 eyeshadow. It's like your makeup on-the-go bag.
We love a room that smells of fresh flowers or sometimes even our favourite sweet. This discovery perfume set is your room's ticket to smelling like that of Blair Waldorf's dining table.
Grandma's ancient rituals never die and this hair oil bundle by Hibiscus Monkey is proof of that. It is made of fresh hibiscus flowers and coconut milk oil, making the hair oil rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C.
Who doesn't love a little sparkly glow on their skin? Gift your girlies India's first sprayable body glow by Elayne. Your gilr gang needs this to slay galentines night in style!
This For Her gift set from Studiowest covers every version of your girls, from cute brunch energy to date-night drama. Safe to say, you just won gifting this Galentine's.
For the girls who take their lip care and gloss game very seriously, the CLARINS Lip Comfort Oil is exactly what she deserves this Valentine’s Day.