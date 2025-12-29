No Filters, No Fuss: Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Morning Routine
Manushi Chhillar's morning routine is all about that "no filters, no fuss" energy we’re manifesting for 2026. It’s all really just about focusing on the basics that actually work.
We’re taking notes from Manushi: less gatekeeping, even less stress. Her mornings are all about ease, intention, and keeping things refreshingly simple that is choosing mindful habits over perfection.
She’s actually ghosting her cleanser! Join Manushi’s "cleanser-free" club to keep those natural oils from stripping away. It’s the ultimate "lazy-girl" hack, proving that "less is more" in the chicest way possible.
This grandma-approved OG hydration hero hits different! Manushi swears by a honey mask for that soft, nourished glow. it’s a sweet little ritual that leaves skin feeling all kinds of happy.
Nothing kills glow like stress! Manushi swears by a morning brain-dump to stay ahead. While her honey mask works its magic, she sips hydrogenated water and maps her day.
No 10-step rituals here. Manushi keeps it light, quick, and breathable. Just the basics: cleanse, moisturise and sunscreen.
A tall glass of doctor-prescribed Vitamin C goodness. No trend-hopping, just a feel-good sip that boosts energy and says, “listen to your doctor, not the internet".
What’s better than a comforting bowl of dal chawal with lots of ghee? It’s Manushi’s secret for steady energy and staying strong.
Manushi’s post-sweat ritual is total 'clean girl' goals! She keeps things super low-key with a quick cleanse and a spritz of rose water.
She keeps it super simple with just a touch of concealer, a little mascara and a pinch of blush. We all love a low-maintenance look.
And just like that, Manushi is out the door! It’s that 'ready-for-anything' energy that makes her routine a major inspo. She’s fresh and focused. Now, that is how you do a morning!