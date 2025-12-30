Shiny Winter Nails: 10 Glow-Up Shades For Endless Holiday Sparkle

From icy metallics to jewel-toned glam, these nail shades are made to glow under fairy lights and festive nights.

Team ELLE
Dec 30, 2025, 01:10 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Frosty Silver Nails

Think freshly fallen snow, but make it high-shine. A winter classic that never fails to sparkle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Icy Blue Shimmer

Cool, calm, and quietly striking. This shade feels like a frosted morning sky—fresh and modern.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @kyliejenner )

Emerald Green Glow

Deep, rich, and endlessly festive. A luxe green that channels winter forests and holiday elegance.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Ruby Red Sparkle

Bold, timeless, and undeniably glamorous. This is red with main-character energy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @haileybieber )

Plum Velvet Sheen

Moody with a touch of mystery, this one's a softer alternative to black that still feels statement-worthy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Gold Champagne Bubbles

Warm, radiant, and celebration-ready, champagne nails are the ultimate party polish that flatters every skin tone.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Sapphire Jewel Burst

A deep blue with gemstone shine — dramatic, chic, and perfect for winter nights out.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @haileybieber )

Rose Gold Frost

Soft shimmer meets subtle glam. This one is delicate, romantic, and endlessly wearable.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Onyx Black Shimmer

Black, but make it luminous — a polished shine that elevates the classic into statement territory.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tombachik )

Steal the Glow

Whether you go icy, jewel-toned, or full sparkle, these winter nail shades prove one thing: shine is always in season.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )