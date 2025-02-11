Self-Love & Serenity: Treat Yourself To TLC From Our Wellness Guide
This Valentine’s Day, take care of yourself. From relaxing skincare to mindful moments, show some love to yourself for a change.
This herbal sleep tea blends chamomile, lavender, nutmeg, and valerian root to promote restful, rejuvenating sleep.
Made with natural wax and premium fragrances, these create a serene, balanced home environment.
The calm range, complete with a body cream, roll-on, and candle soothes stress and promotes relaxation.
Dive is a remote-controlled egg massager for deep pleasure, with hands-free use, easy insertion, and smooth removal.
A handheld device that boosts radiance and reduces puffiness with warming, T-Sonic massage, and LED therapy - all in one!
Having somewhere to dump everything that's on your mind is a boon; it helps manage stress and focus on self-care for overall well-being.
Made of 100% pure mulberry silk, use this for its anti-bedhead, anti-ageing, hypoallergenic, and temperature-regulating benefits.
Tranquil Tonic’s dual-action formula of bio-neuromodulatory herbal extracts relieves anxiety overnight, while nourishing the nervous system for optimal balance and inner radiance.
This kit comes with a jade roller and Gua Sha tool for maximum relaxation and snatch!
This one tool soothes sore muscles, skin irritation, and puffiness while hydrating and calming the face and body.
