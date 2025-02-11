Self-Love & Serenity: Treat Yourself To TLC From Our Wellness Guide

This Valentine’s Day, take care of yourself. From relaxing skincare to mindful moments, show some love to yourself for a change.

Wellbeing Nutrition Sleep Adaptogenic Herbal Tea

This herbal sleep tea blends chamomile, lavender, nutmeg, and valerian root to promote restful, rejuvenating sleep.

Lighthouse Candle Wellness Scented Glass Candles

Made with natural wax and premium fragrances, these create a serene, balanced home environment.

Secret Alchemist Stress Relief Combo

The calm range, complete with a body cream, roll-on, and candle soothes stress and promotes relaxation.

MyMuse Dive Egg Remote Controlled Massager

Dive is a remote-controlled egg massager for deep pleasure, with hands-free use, easy insertion, and smooth removal.

FOREO UFO Smart Face Treatment

A handheld device that boosts radiance and reduces puffiness with warming, T-Sonic massage, and LED therapy - all in one!

Odd Giraffe Wellness Journal

Having somewhere to dump everything that's on your mind is a boon; it helps manage stress and focus on self-care for overall well-being.

Dame Essentials Pure Mulburry Silk Pillowcase

Made of 100% pure mulberry silk, use this for its anti-bedhead, anti-ageing, hypoallergenic, and temperature-regulating benefits.

Amiy Wellness Tranquil Tonic

Tranquil Tonic’s dual-action formula of bio-neuromodulatory herbal extracts relieves anxiety overnight, while nourishing the nervous system for optimal balance and inner radiance.

Dromen & Co Jade Beauty Kit

This kit comes with a jade roller and Gua Sha tool for maximum relaxation and snatch!

House Of Beauty Ice Roller

This one tool soothes sore muscles, skin irritation, and puffiness while hydrating and calming the face and body.