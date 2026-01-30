Amazon India strengthens its luxury beauty portfolio with the launch of Estée Lauder’s The Ordinary

Beauty routines are becoming more intelligent and intentional, increasingly shaped by science and informed decision-making. As Indian consumers gravitate towards ingredient literacy and efficacy-led choices, premium skincare is moving beyond fleeting trends to prioritise transparency, trust, and proven results. Reflecting this shift, Amazon’s Luxury Beauty Store expands its portfolio of science-backed brands with the launch of The Ordinary on Amazon.in. By introducing globally recognised, ingredient-first formulations through an experience that emphasises education alongside discovery, Amazon India and The Ordinary are helping shape a more informed, empowered approach to skincare.

Advertisment

The launch was brought to life at an experiential event held at Amazon BLINK Studios in Gurugram on 28 January—The Ordinary’s first-ever retail event in Delhi—which brought together over 100 attendees. The experience centred on personalised skincare consultations and science-led routines—helping guests better understand their skin while reinforcing education as the foundation of modern beauty.

Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, said “At Amazon Beauty, our focus is on bringing premium, authentic, science-backed and globally trusted beauty brands closer to Indian customers. The Ordinary has built credibility with consumers worldwide for its transparent, ingredient-led approach to skincare. This launch strengthens our Luxury Beauty offering by giving customers direct access to the brand's range, backed by Amazon's shopping experience."

At the centre of the experience were The Ordinary’s global regimen building framework - Prep–Treat–Seal, designed to help consumers understand how skincare regimes work before deciding what to buy. The experience began with the attendees receiving a regimen ‘prescription’ card. These were used by advisors to document the guest’s personalised skincare, outlining the intent behind every step alongside the recommended products and their usage order. The first step - Prep, centred on cleansing and skin preparation—the foundation of any effective routine. Beauty advisors guided attendees through the role of cleansers and toners, highlighting how products like the ‘Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner’ support skin balance and tolerance, setting the stage for the steps that follow. The second step - Treat, is where the focus shifted to targeted actives, layering, and formulation synergy. Iconic products such as ‘Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5’,’ Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%’, and the Soothing & Barrier Support Serum were introduced as part of a considered ritual, with advisors explaining not just what to use, but why and in which order—underscoring the brand’s ingredient-led, efficacy-first philosophy. The final step - Seal, completed the ritual with hydration and moisturisation, locking in the benefits of each preceding step and leaving the routine perfectly refined and complete. At the end of the consultation, these cards directed guests towards the formulations most aligned with their needs, enabling them to take home a complete routine grounded in The Ordinary’s clinical approach—one designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

Advertisment

Now available on Amazon’s Luxury Beauty Store, The Ordinary brings its clinical integrity to Indian consumers, backed by Amazon.in’s commitment to authenticity, trust, and fast and reliable delivery. This launch represents a key moment in Amazon India’s journey towards premiumisation—enhancing its premium beauty selection while bringing globally trusted, science-driven skincare to its customers across 100% serviceable pincodes in India.