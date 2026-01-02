Rosie Huntington’s Perfect Morning Routine Revealed!
Ready to romanticise your morning? We’re spilling all of Rosie’s secrets so you can totally steal her routine! It’s all about those simple habits that turn a basic AM into a total vibe.
Rosie is all about easing into her day rather than rushing around each morning. You know those first few minutes when the house is still quiet? She lives for those.
We’ve all been there, hitting snooze just to stay in our cosy bubble for five more minutes. Rosie loves taking that extra time to just stretch and wake up slowly.
Rosie goes straight for the lemon water. It is her way to hydrate and have a zesty morning. It makes you feel like you are actually doing something good for yourself.
Don't we all wish we could just hit pause and soak up those quiet vibes? Rosie actually makes it happen. She’s all about enjoying the silence to ground herself. It’s her favourite way to feel totally zen.
Her supermodel glow comes from skincare steps that are all about maximum hydration. This part of her morning is like a big glass of water for your face.
Rosie reaches for her Shani Darden Cleansing Serum and those super soft Restore Face Towels. This duo gets rid of the 'sleep' and leaves her skin feeling incredibly soft and clean.
Some mornings we need a little extra help, right? Rosie reaches for the Pipette Look Awake Eye Gel to instantly get those tired eyes back to life! Its cooling feel helps depuff and brighten under-eyes.
Even icons deal with breakouts! For that cool off-duty model glow, Rosie swears by iS Clinical Hydrocool Serum. It’s super soothing and keeps your skin looking plump and hydrated.
To finish things off, Rosie locks it all in with Biba De Sousa’s Daily Moisturizer and her must-have Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50. It’s simple and the only way to keep looking fresh and protected all day long!
A quick shot of Apple Cider Vinegar mixed with a bit of Manuka Honey gives Rosie that perfect morning zing! It’s such a clever way to boost digestion and keep her energy levels high.