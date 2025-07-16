Your Niche Makeup Aesthetic Based On Your Zodiac
Read on to discover your makeup niche, and let the stars guide your next makeup look
This fiery look complements the bold and unapologetic Aries spirit
This look is equal parts glamorous and practical to suit the grounded Taurus
This makeup niche mirrors the eccentric and playful nature of the Gemini
Embracing alternative makeup offers the emotionally intuitive Cancer a powerful outlet for creative self-expression
This look exudes the same confidence as the charismatic Leo
Kind and Meticulous, Virgos belong in the fairytales; it's only wise to look the part
Create a balanced and harmonious look using a monochrome colour palette
Nothing better than a Glam Goth makeup look to complement the mysterious and intense Scorpio
Simple and minimalistic makeup so that the adventurous Sagittarius can let loose, hassle-free
A chic no-makeup makeup look for the disciplined and goal-oriented Capricorn
Aquarius is hydrated, glowing, and thriving, all while looking the part with this dewy makeup
Elegant and effortless, K-Pop Idols' everyday makeup look is the ideal choice for the imaginative and dreamy Pisces