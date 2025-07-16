Your Niche Makeup Aesthetic Based On Your Zodiac

Read on to discover your makeup niche, and let the stars guide your next makeup look

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 16, 2025, 01:27 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Aries - Desi Baddie

This fiery look complements the bold and unapologetic Aries spirit

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Taurus - Soft Glam

This look is equal parts glamorous and practical to suit the grounded Taurus

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Gemini - Neon Punk

This makeup niche mirrors the eccentric and playful nature of the Gemini

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Cancer - Alt Makeup

Embracing alternative makeup offers the emotionally intuitive Cancer a powerful outlet for creative self-expression

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Leo - Mob Wife

This look exudes the same confidence as the charismatic Leo

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Virgo - Fairycore

Kind and Meticulous, Virgos belong in the fairytales; it's only wise to look the part

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Libra - Monochrome

Create a balanced and harmonious look using a monochrome colour palette

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Scorpio - Glam Goth

Nothing better than a Glam Goth makeup look to complement the mysterious and intense Scorpio

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Sagittarius - Clean Girl

Simple and minimalistic makeup so that the adventurous Sagittarius can let loose, hassle-free

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Capricorn - No-Makeup Makeup Look

A chic no-makeup makeup look for the disciplined and goal-oriented Capricorn

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Aquarius - Dewy Makeup

Aquarius is hydrated, glowing, and thriving, all while looking the part with this dewy makeup

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Pisces - Idol Makeup

Elegant and effortless, K-Pop Idols' everyday makeup look is the ideal choice for the imaginative and dreamy Pisces

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )