Iconic Oscars Style: The Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments

With Oscar Awards 2025 just around the corner, we relook at the glamour and drama of Hollywood's biggest night, over the years,

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton, 2023

Padukone owned the red carpet in a custom fishtail gown by Louis Vuitton with a stunning touch of a yellow diamond by Cartier

Celine Dion in Dior, 1999

Celine Dion etched an unforgettable moment in history of the Oscar's red carpet when she wore the classic Dior suit with a twist - wearing her tuxedo jacket backwards!

Zendaya in Armani Privé, 2024

Giving a nod to classic Hollywood glam, Zendaya stunned the Oscars 2024 in this stunning Armani Prive dress with palm embellishments and unique rose gold colour

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986

Cher and designer Bob Mackie are a pair made in heaven. Triangular hems, bare midriff and a massive feather headdress; she was sure the talk of the town !

Björk in Marjan Pejoski, 2001

One of the most iconic red carpet dresses, this was innovative. Björk also wore this swan dress on the cover of her album

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada, 2014

Neat pleats, a soft powder-blue colour that suited her skin perfectly, flowy and extremely comfortable silk chiffon fabric, Nyong'o made her Oscar debut in this Prada dress

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, 2019

Porter definitely made a statement with this elegant tuxedo-that-meets-gown at the Oscars 2019.

Rihanna in Alaïa, 2023

Rihanna debuted her baby bump in on the red carpet in an Alaïa dress. The dress had cutout at the thighs and a sheer bodice that perfectly accentuated her body

Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi, 1969

Streisand wore a sheer pant and top set by designer Arnold Scaasi. The outfit was made of embellished crystal sheer with a velvet bow at the collar - a choice that surprised everyone in 1969!

Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002

Floral applique and a sheer bodice and a silk skirt with a train, that have a perfect balance between elegant and sexy - Halle Berry owned the red carpet in this Elie Saab ensemble

Zendaya in Valentino, 2021

Zendaya stunned in this Valentino dress with a midriff cutout and a vibrant yellow hue

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace, 2012

Legs were having the moment when Angelina Jolie wore this Atelier Versace dress with a daring thigh-high slit

Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001

Juila Roberts took home the Oscar in 2001 in a Valentino dress that was minimal, simple yet elegant and statement-making!

Sharon Stone in Vera Wang and Gap, 1998

Stone just owned this! She wore a simple white shirt unbuttoned and tucked in the shiny long skirt, a look unseen before on a red carpet. The diamond bracelet was a cherry-on-the-top

Amanda Seyfried in Giorgio Armani, 2021

A vision in red, Seyfried turned heads in this stunning dress with a massive tulle skirt and deep neckline by Giorgio Armani

Natalie Portman in Dior, 2020

Natalie Portman gave out a strong statement with this Dior dress. The black cape worn over the dress - had the names of all the female directors nominated at the Oscars that year embroidery throughout it's lapels.