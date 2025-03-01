Iconic Oscars Style: The Most Memorable Red Carpet Moments
With Oscar Awards 2025 just around the corner, we relook at the glamour and drama of Hollywood's biggest night, over the years,
Padukone owned the red carpet in a custom fishtail gown by Louis Vuitton with a stunning touch of a yellow diamond by Cartier
Celine Dion etched an unforgettable moment in history of the Oscar's red carpet when she wore the classic Dior suit with a twist - wearing her tuxedo jacket backwards!
Giving a nod to classic Hollywood glam, Zendaya stunned the Oscars 2024 in this stunning Armani Prive dress with palm embellishments and unique rose gold colour
Cher and designer Bob Mackie are a pair made in heaven. Triangular hems, bare midriff and a massive feather headdress; she was sure the talk of the town !
One of the most iconic red carpet dresses, this was innovative. Björk also wore this swan dress on the cover of her album
Neat pleats, a soft powder-blue colour that suited her skin perfectly, flowy and extremely comfortable silk chiffon fabric, Nyong'o made her Oscar debut in this Prada dress
Porter definitely made a statement with this elegant tuxedo-that-meets-gown at the Oscars 2019.
Rihanna debuted her baby bump in on the red carpet in an Alaïa dress. The dress had cutout at the thighs and a sheer bodice that perfectly accentuated her body
Streisand wore a sheer pant and top set by designer Arnold Scaasi. The outfit was made of embellished crystal sheer with a velvet bow at the collar - a choice that surprised everyone in 1969!
Floral applique and a sheer bodice and a silk skirt with a train, that have a perfect balance between elegant and sexy - Halle Berry owned the red carpet in this Elie Saab ensemble
Zendaya stunned in this Valentino dress with a midriff cutout and a vibrant yellow hue
Legs were having the moment when Angelina Jolie wore this Atelier Versace dress with a daring thigh-high slit
Juila Roberts took home the Oscar in 2001 in a Valentino dress that was minimal, simple yet elegant and statement-making!
Stone just owned this! She wore a simple white shirt unbuttoned and tucked in the shiny long skirt, a look unseen before on a red carpet. The diamond bracelet was a cherry-on-the-top
A vision in red, Seyfried turned heads in this stunning dress with a massive tulle skirt and deep neckline by Giorgio Armani
Natalie Portman gave out a strong statement with this Dior dress. The black cape worn over the dress - had the names of all the female directors nominated at the Oscars that year embroidery throughout it's lapels.
