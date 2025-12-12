Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt & Stars' Black Glam & Ivory Reign!
A night where Bollywood’s finest served peak glam, an unstoppable wave of blacks, ivories, and divine drama on the Red Sea carpet.
The global red carpet turned into a full Bollywood-style moment, and honestly, no one was complaining.
Bhatt channelled old-Hollywood glamour in a vintage 1955 Pierre Balmain black couture gown — lace, voluminous skirt, and diamond choker — styled by Rhea Kapoor, proving timeless elegance never goes out of style.
For the Golden Globe Horizon Award dinner, she switched to a flowy Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2025 floral gown in buttery tones, adding bronzed glam and soft waves — a romantic, luminous contrast to her classic black.
Aaryan kept it crisp in a smart suit, clean lines, subtle sheen, and that effortless 'suave but simple' vibe perfect for international paparazzi frames.
Rekha arrived in her signature ivory-gold saree, complete with traditional sindoor, proving once again that classic Indian elegance gives global red carpets a run for their money.
Rai staked her fashion claim in a flowing Dolce & Gabbana black silk gown with a deep V, quarter sleeves and sleek drape, paired with emerald accents — regal yet bold.
Sanon wowed in a thigh-high slit gown by Australian designer Toni Maticevski, minimal jewellery, kohl-lined eyes, and also stunned later in a nude-pink mesh floral dress, balancing sleek and soft chic.
Khan kept things classic but commanding: a well-tailored black suit, minimal accessories, maximum screen presence, one of the festival’s most talked about street style moments.
Red Sea 2025 wasn’t just a festival — it was a fashion moment. Vintage couture, global designers, and standout Indian styling created a red-carpet story that’s already shaping trends and social feeds.