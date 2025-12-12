Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt & Stars' Black Glam & Ivory Reign!

A night where Bollywood’s finest served peak glam, an unstoppable wave of blacks, ivories, and divine drama on the Red Sea carpet.

Kriti Chugh
Dec 12, 2025, 02:58 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Bollywood Takes Over Red Sea 2025

The global red carpet turned into a full Bollywood-style moment, and honestly, no one was complaining.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kritisanon )

Alia Bhatt’s Black Couture Magic

Bhatt channelled old-Hollywood glamour in a vintage 1955 Pierre Balmain black couture gown — lace, voluminous skirt, and diamond choker — styled by Rhea Kapoor, proving timeless elegance never goes out of style.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt’s Golden Globe Gala Gown

For the Golden Globe Horizon Award dinner, she switched to a flowy Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2025 floral gown in buttery tones, adding bronzed glam and soft waves — a romantic, luminous contrast to her classic black.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

Kartik Aaryan’s Suave Tailoring

Aaryan kept it crisp in a smart suit, clean lines, subtle sheen, and that effortless 'suave but simple' vibe perfect for international paparazzi frames.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kartikaaryan )

Rekha’s Ivory Timeless Glow

Rekha arrived in her signature ivory-gold saree, complete with traditional sindoor, proving once again that classic Indian elegance gives global red carpets a run for their money.

Photo Credit : ( Website/gettyimages.in )

Aishwarya Rai’s Dramatic Black-White Drama

Rai staked her fashion claim in a flowing Dolce & Gabbana black silk gown with a deep V, quarter sleeves and sleek drape, paired with emerald accents — regal yet bold.

Kriti Sanon’s Bold Black & Nude Gowns

Sanon wowed in a thigh-high slit gown by Australian designer Toni Maticevski, minimal jewellery, kohl-lined eyes, and also stunned later in a nude-pink mesh floral dress, balancing sleek and soft chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kritisanon )

Salman Khan’s Power Black Presence

Khan kept things classic but commanding: a well-tailored black suit, minimal accessories, maximum screen presence, one of the festival’s most talked about street style moments.

Photo Credit : ( Website/gettyimages.in )

#RSFF Fashion Legacy

Red Sea 2025 wasn’t just a festival — it was a fashion moment. Vintage couture, global designers, and standout Indian styling created a red-carpet story that’s already shaping trends and social feeds.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kartikaaryan )