Fashion Silhouettes That Shook The World
Recollecting bold sartorial moves that transcended time and made us who we are today.
After World War II, Dior's New Look was an attempt to bring back luxury, optimism, femininity in fashion, and revive Paris as the fashion hub. Layers and layers of taffeta were stitched - eliminating rationing culture.
Coco Chanel's saw power in simplicity and it first took form through her LBD. No more reserved for mourning; Black as a colour became chic and the dress, a blank canvas that could be accessorized and elevated.
Women couldn’t remain caged inside corsets heavily boned garments anymore. The 1800s gave rise to the empire waist dress. Raised waistlines, lower necklines, short puffed sleeves, and a pro-feminist, liberating moment for fashion and society, was the Empire Waist Dress.
Womens' clothes with hemlines cut short were a big NO back in the 60s and this restricted an active lifestyle. Thanks to Quant who defined it as symbol of female liberation and challenged social norms.
Breasts, just organs yet so political that the Bullet Bras that had an exaggerated, conical bust type which enhanced the hourglass figure, were a scandalizing silhouette at the time (we’re talking post-World War 2) when shapewear was dominating.
If you lived in 1966 and wore a pair of trousers in high society, you’d be ‘cancelled.’ YSL’s Le Smoking, a sharply tailored tuxedo for women was a gamechanger as it was the first one to exist in high fashion, brought menswear into women’s closets, and paved way for androgynous fashion.
A counterculture movement that dominated not just fashion, but music and literature too – Punk leveraged unkempt, rebellious silhouettes. Safety pins were not just for fixing the fit of the garments rather an accessory entirely, and ripped jeans, a deliberate style choice.