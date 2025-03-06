Sizzle In Style: Easy Breezy Summer Dresses To Add To Your Closet

From beach days to brunch dates, these flowy and cool dresses have got your summer wardrobe covered!

Anamm Inamdar
Mar 06, 2025, 12:02 PM

Como Maxi Dress in Le Jardin by Happi Space

Spring imprinted on a dress, with flower and leaf motifs, take this ont to a resort vacation

Jane Handwoven Striped Maxi Dress, by The Summer House

Simple and sophisticated, it's an apt breezy dress for a summer-y museum outing

The Gilded Patchwork Midi Dress by Drawn

All things patchwork and pink blended well together in this midi dress

Verona Dress-Melon by Summer Away

Keyhole and tie details and a side high split; make that brunch outing in style!

Pleats Please Mini Dress by Ani

Artsy prints and neat pleats, this one is a showstopper

Rummy Dress-Oatmeal Hearts by Mati

Cute little heart motifs for some hot day motivation

Nile Dress by The Burnt Soul

With a refreshing colour palette, this dress is a perfect pick for a beach picnic

Print Blocked Dress By Cord

Abstract prints, this choice is perfect for a formal day out in summer

Printed Balloon Dress by Esha Arora

Bubble hem and a relaxed fit, a chic fashion choice for a hot day

Inca Day Dress by Jodi

Florals for spring are definitely in! Line art in red and grey for another way to wear these florals