Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm!
Zendaya stole the show when she showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet with a ring on her RING FINGER! And it has special meaning.
''The Georgian-inspired button-back setting adds a rich historical layer, harkening back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries when diamonds were hand-cut to maximise their sparkle in candlelight.''
We all saw it and we love everything about it! “It strikes a balance between softness and strength,” says a jewellery consultant.
Who knew two quirky co-stars would end up being our favourite Hollywood couple? We ship!
Their fashion game as a couple (I mean Zendaya slays in literally anything and everything) has always had our jaws on the floor!
They serve glamour on the red carpet and dish up model-off-duty looks, screaming couple goals!
Zendaya at the Challengers film event - we see a changing hairstyle, but something shiny being the constant!
Secret engagement or not, our congratulations to the happy couple!
