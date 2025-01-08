Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Zendaya stole the show when she showed up on the Golden Globes red carpet with a ring on her RING FINGER! And it has special meaning.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm

''The Georgian-inspired button-back setting adds a rich historical layer, harkening back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries when diamonds were hand-cut to maximise their sparkle in candlelight.''

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm

We all saw it and we love everything about it! “It strikes a balance between softness and strength,” says a jewellery consultant.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Who knew two quirky co-stars would end up being our favourite Hollywood couple? We ship!

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm

Their fashion game as a couple (I mean Zendaya slays in literally anything and everything) has always had our jaws on the floor!

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm

They serve glamour on the red carpet and dish up model-off-duty looks, screaming couple goals!

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm

Zendaya at the Challengers film event - we see a changing hairstyle, but something shiny being the constant!

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Secret engagement or not, our congratulations to the happy couple!