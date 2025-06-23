Indian Women Who've Cinched The Olympic Medal
From weightlifting to boxing, we look back at Indian women athletes who etched their names in history, on Olympic Day, today.
Karnam changed the name of the game by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal. Competing at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, she brought home the bronze medal for women’s 54kg weightlifting.
Sakshi scripted history by being the first Indian woman wrestler to receive an Olympic medal at Rio 2016 in the wrestling 58kg category.
One of the finest boxing exports from India, Mary Kom won the bronze medal in flyweight boxing during the London 2012 Olympics.
The badminton star won the bronze medal in women’s singles at the 2012 London Olympics.
ICYMI, she's the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. One silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and one bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, both for badminton.
She brought glory to the country by winning a bronze medal in women’s 69kg welterweight boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Becoming the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal, Mirabai cinched the silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
When Manu Bhaker bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol shooting event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, it was an iconic moment, indeed!