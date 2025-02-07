The Best Luxury Flower Stores to Shop From This Rose Day

On Rose Day today, go beyond the ordinary and indulge in luxury florals, in beautiful packaging and bespoke arrangements.

Golden Rosette: Rococo

A gorgeous arrangement with Red and Gold Forever Flowers housed in a gorgeous scalloped porcelain vase. These are real harvested flowers that stay fresh and fresh and fragrant for over a year without water or sunlight!

Bear of Rosy Blossoms: Ferns And Petals

An enchanting heart-shaped symphony of roses where passionate red blooms meet delicate petals in perfect harmony.

A Love Story: Black Tulip Flowers

This flower basket is meticulously designed to feature 20 to 25 premium flowers that convey love in its purest form.

Luxurious Bouquet on a Golden Stand: Pretty Petals

A 3-foot tall arrangement of peach roses, sweet pink roses, radiant sunflowers, and graceful oriental white lilies, this luxurious bouquet is a perfect harmony of colours and textures.

My Heartbeats: Interflora

Express your never-ending fondness for the love of your life with a selection featuring - sweet avalanche, deep purple, aqua pink, dark pink and red roses.

Valentine Round Heart Balloon: Fiorella India

Adorned with 25-30 fresh rose stems, elegantly arranged in a 7.5 x 8-inch round box. It also has a hidden drawer filled with Belgian Chocolates, Helium heart balloons and a flower topper.

Romantic Desires Of Red Roses: Flower Aura

Let your love bloom with elegance and passion, as these 100 roses speak the language of the heart.