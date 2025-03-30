10 Afrobeat Tracks To Kickstart Your Playlist

If you're thinking twice, stop thinking and start moving. These Afro beats will have you vibing in no time

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 30, 2025, 05:38 AM

Bandana - Fireboy DML & Asake

Energetic vibes that make you want to dance every time you hear it!

Fall - Davido

Relatable lyrics about love and confidence turned this one into a global hit

Commas - Ayra Starr

Brings out the ambitious side of you, making you feel unstoppable

Joro - Wizkid

A laid-back, yet catchy tune that will definitely get you vibing

Sip (alcohol) - Joeboy

A fun, carefree track about enjoying life and letting go of stress- it’s all you need to unwind

Monalisa -Lojay, Sarz & Chris Brown

This has to be one of the most catchy, high-tempo love songs ever

Nobody - DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi

An infectious and feel-good track!

No Wahala - 1da Banton

A joyful song that instantly makes you forget your worries

Last Last - Burna Boy

This one has connected deeply with listeners worldwide

Djadja - Aya Nakamura

I personally love listening to this dance-worthy song while getting ready to go out