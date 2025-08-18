10 Best Romantic Movies Bollywood Gave Us!
From timeless classics to modern love sagas, these Bollywood romances will make you laugh, cry, and believe in happily ever afters all over again.
A love story that stole our hearts and broke them, too. Blending old school romance with a fresh narrative, 'Saiyara' is set to become the modern classic that audiences will keep coming back to.
If 'Saiyaara' stole your heart gently, 'Aashiqui 2' rips it out, sings to it, and leaves you craving an encore—Bollywood romance at its most dramatic.
'Tamasha' blends love and self-discovery into a timeless Bollywood romance, one that stays with you long after the credits roll.
Honestly, who needs a future plan when you’ve got SRK and a killer soundtrack? Not for the weak, this movie has made us cry, laugh, and sing ‘Har Ghadi’ since 2003.
A love story that crossed borders, time, and every reason not to be 'Veer-Zaara' remains Bollywood’s eternal romance.
A raw and haunting tale of love, loss, and artistic awakening, a film that chills the skin and stays in the soul.
A vibrant mix of friendship, love, and self-discovery, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' captures the magic of modern romance while tugging at timeless Bollywood heartstrings.
A tender yet unforgettable journey from friendship to forever, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' stands as a modern classic in Bollywood’s book of love.
A soulful tale where truth meets love in its purest form. Where truth ignites passion, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unfolds as a love story for the ages.
A whirlwind of danger and desire, Ek Tha Tiger turns a spy's mission into an unforgettable saga of love that defies borders and bullets.