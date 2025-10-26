10 Fashion Moments That Prove Masaba Gupta Is A Style Powerhouse

No one does it like Masaba Gupta! From statement prints to power suits that mean business, every look is proof that she’s in a league of her own.

Team ELLE
Oct 26, 2025, 04:00 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

The Iconic Saree Look

Masaba’s saree looks need no introduction — bold, modern, and a fearless take on tradition.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

Statement-Making Denim Jumpsuit

Denim with a dash of drama? Yes please! Masaba turns the casual staple into a statement of power and play.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

Printed Power Suits for the Win

Sharp tailoring meets fearless prints — Masaba’s power suits mean business, but make it fashion.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

Boho-Chic in a Maxi Dress

Effortless yet impactful, her maxi dresses capture the free spirit of boho glamour with a designer edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

Luxe Lehengas with a Twist

Traditional silhouettes, unexpected prints — Masaba’s lehengas are where couture meets cool.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

Monochrome Magic

A study in neutrals — Masaba turns soft hues into a statement of refined minimalism.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

The Bold Printed Kaftan Look

From brunches to beach getaways, her printed kaftans redefine comfort with a touch of high fashion.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @houseofmasaba )

Off-Shoulder Glam

Sultry yet sophisticated — Masaba’s off-shoulder moments are all about confident femininity.

Mixing Prints Like a Pro

Clashing? Not in her world. Masaba's looks are a masterclass in mixing prints with fearless finesse.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )

The Quirky Printed Dress

Fun, functional, and fashion-forward — her playful pairing proves that comfort can absolutely be chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @masabagupta )