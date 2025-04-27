10 Hill Stations In India To Escape The Hot Summer

Swap your sweat for some serenity in these gorgeous locations, whether you're chasing the mist and clouds, dense forests or tea garden views

Ismat Tahseen
Apr 27, 2025, 11:07 AM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Chopta

This hill station in Uttarakhand is the hot spot for trekkers. It's also known as 'Mini Switzerland' for good reason

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Leh

Stark, stunning Leh is another fave with travellers from April to June as this is when the snow melts, making it a cool escape

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Auli

Tucked away in the Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, is this popular getaway with its pretty meadows, flora and majestic views of the Himalayas

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Manali

This hill station with snow-capped views is also a paraglider's playground

Photo Credit : ( pexels )

Darjeeling

Known for its tea gardens and snow-capped views of the Kanchenjunga, Darjeeling makes for unforgettable travel. Rise early here to catch the sunrise at Tiger Hill

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Gangtok

Mesmerising beauty as far as the eye can see; absolutely a jewel in the north east

Photo Credit : ( Unsplash )

Mussoorie

Cool climate, colonial charm, scenic landscapes, quaint hotels —what's not to love about this place that finds itself in Ruskin Bond's books?

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Mahabaleshwar

This hill station in the forested Western Ghats is where you find misty paths, pre-monsoon showers and much-needed chill at the end of May

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Ooty

Rolling green hills, waterfalls, lakes—Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu, warms any nature lover's heart

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Wayanad

Known for its beautiful hills and quiet forests, here's a place to earmark for a lovely summer holiday

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )