10 Hill Stations In India To Escape The Hot Summer
Swap your sweat for some serenity in these gorgeous locations, whether you're chasing the mist and clouds, dense forests or tea garden views
This hill station in Uttarakhand is the hot spot for trekkers. It's also known as 'Mini Switzerland' for good reason
Stark, stunning Leh is another fave with travellers from April to June as this is when the snow melts, making it a cool escape
Tucked away in the Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, is this popular getaway with its pretty meadows, flora and majestic views of the Himalayas
This hill station with snow-capped views is also a paraglider's playground
Known for its tea gardens and snow-capped views of the Kanchenjunga, Darjeeling makes for unforgettable travel. Rise early here to catch the sunrise at Tiger Hill
Mesmerising beauty as far as the eye can see; absolutely a jewel in the north east
Cool climate, colonial charm, scenic landscapes, quaint hotels —what's not to love about this place that finds itself in Ruskin Bond's books?
This hill station in the forested Western Ghats is where you find misty paths, pre-monsoon showers and much-needed chill at the end of May
Rolling green hills, waterfalls, lakes—Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu, warms any nature lover's heart
Known for its beautiful hills and quiet forests, here's a place to earmark for a lovely summer holiday