10 Homegrown Shoes With The Coolest Desi Vibes

From embroidery to zardozi on juttis, wedges and heels, we've got the zaniest names in the Indian footwear game!

Ismat Tahseen
Feb 26, 2025, 09:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Accessories By PapaDontPreach )

Grey Elegance

We see this going from day to night

Photo Credit : ( La Fiza/Instagram )

Pret-ty Step

In fuchsia satin, these wedge have gold dabka pitta, nakshi, cutdana and zari embroideries

Photo Credit : ( Anaar x Anaita )

Shaadi Sneakers

Laced-up luxury for the wedding

Photo Credit : ( Rohan Arora/ Instagram )

We Love A Lil' Drama

Can't miss this pair that offsets mirrors with style

Photo Credit : ( Needledust )

Silk Charm

These juttis in a grey silk base are hand-embroidered using gold zari and sequins

Photo Credit : ( Yashone Jutti/Instagram )

Subtle Yet Sweet

With little leaves and birds that meet zardosi hand embroidery

Photo Credit : ( Around Always/Instagram )

Touch of Gold And Glamour

When you want that hint of ethnicity

Photo Credit : ( Fizzy Goblet/Instagram )

Sequins For The Bridesmaids

Goes from the sangeet to the wedding night!

Photo Credit : ( Rohan Arora/Instagram )

On A Quest For The Wedding?

These pretty block heels have a 3D ornate heart center and ghungroos

Photo Credit : ( Accessories By PapaDontPreach )

Summer Calling

We think these minimalist threadwork juttis are perfect for the season

Photo Credit : ( House Of Vian/Instagram )