10 Hottest Manis At The Grammys!

Claws-et confidential! The 67th Grammy Awards saw the stars flaunt a bunch of fab nail looks.

Ismat Tahseen
Feb 04, 2025, 03:39 PM
Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Taylor Swift

She went crimson-red with her mani to match her monochromatic look.

Chappell Roan

The pop star went drippy in her pale blue nails with a gold chrome edge (and even did a nails look-switch that night!)

Sabrina Carpenter

Pearly-glam! The singer's nude nails with gemstones are on our list.

GloRilla

The rapper's square-edged nails were boss babe.

Doechii

Her square, chrome-tipped nails just added to her grey pinstripe dress.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Victoria Monét

Her elegant ivory nails elevated that stunning mint-green gown.

Cynthia Erivo

Maximalist! Those long sculpted nails on her celestial mani are a signature look.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Coco Jones

The singer's red French tip nails with a gold jewel tip went perfect with her fuschia cutout gown.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Olivia Rodrigo

Vampy-hot! You've gotto love her short, dark-red nails.