10 Hottest Manis At The Grammys!
Claws-et confidential! The 67th Grammy Awards saw the stars flaunt a bunch of fab nail looks.
Claws-et confidential! The 67th Grammy Awards saw the stars flaunt a bunch of fab nail looks.
She went crimson-red with her mani to match her monochromatic look.
The pop star went drippy in her pale blue nails with a gold chrome edge (and even did a nails look-switch that night!)
Pearly-glam! The singer's nude nails with gemstones are on our list.
The rapper's square-edged nails were boss babe.
Her square, chrome-tipped nails just added to her grey pinstripe dress.
Her elegant ivory nails elevated that stunning mint-green gown.
Maximalist! Those long sculpted nails on her celestial mani are a signature look.
The singer's red French tip nails with a gold jewel tip went perfect with her fuschia cutout gown.
Vampy-hot! You've gotto love her short, dark-red nails.
{{ primary_category.name }}