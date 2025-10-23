10 Makeup Tips Every Minimalist Bride Should Know
For brides who believe in beauty that breathes, these minimalist makeup tips are your guide to looking effortlessly radiant. Think fresh skin, soft tones, and timeless elegance.
A lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser will help even out your skin without masking its natural texture.
Prep your skin with a dewy, hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas and ensure your makeup looks fresh.
Brush and fill your brows lightly to keep them defined yet natural. The goal is balance, not boldness.
Opt for beige, taupe, or soft peach tones that subtly enhance your eyes without overpowering your look.
Ditch falsies for a volumising mascara that keeps the focus on your eyes, not the extensions.
Think delicate, not dramatic. A fine, precise line along your lashes will go a long way in adding subtle depth.
A touch of cream blush on the apples of your cheeks will give you that soft, romantic flush.
Go for a minimal highlighter on your cheekbones and nose bridge for a natural, lit-from-within finish.
Choose a nude shade that complements your undertone for a clean, effortless pout. Gloss or satin finishes work best.
A refreshing setting spray seals in your look and gives your skin a radiant, breathable finish all day long.