10 Must-Watch Movies We're Excited About In 2025

Grab the popcorn and buckle up for epic action, endless laughs, and unforgettable nostalgia

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 12, 2025, 12:00 PM

The Woman In The Yard

For all the horror movie enthusiasts, this one's for you

Lilo & Stitch

Watch as Ohana comes to life in this childhood classic

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Not that our favourite dinos ever left us, but they return to the big screen this year to sweep us off our feet

M3GAN 2.0

Hold on to your seats, because this doll is back to turn your movie night into a living nightmare

Avatar: Fire And Ash

Get ready for Jake Sully to take over your screens this December!

The Black Phone 2

The phone is ringing again, are you ready?

How To Train Your Dragon

The unexpected bond between this duo grows stronger as they encounter new obstacles in this rendition

The Conjuring: Last Rites

One more case, one more night. The question is, will you survive it?

Superman

Can the man of steel embrace both worlds, or will his struggle tear him apart?

Housefull 5

The chaos, the laughter and the sheer madness. Housefull 5 is back, taking fun to a whole new level