10 Power Workouts To Kick-Start The Week
Swing your Mondays around with some adrenaline and sweat. You've got it!
A simple exercise that can be done at home, this boosts your focus and reduces anxiety
Nothing like a sprint around the block for some aerobic activity
A fabulous, low-impact stress buster that also builds lung health
Works to boost functional movement, strength and your focus
A full-body workout that increases stamina and adds some fun to exercising, too
Using resistance bands is an apt exercise that improves flexibility and tones you up
Releases the 'happy mood' endorphins while also building upper body strength
Spinning or indoor cycling busts calories, improves circulation, tones muscles, and so much more
A complete core builder that improves balance and posture
