10 Power Workouts To Kick-Start The Week

Swing your Mondays around with some adrenaline and sweat. You've got it!

Ismat Tahseen
Mar 24, 2025, 08:20 AM
A simple exercise that can be done at home, this boosts your focus and reduces anxiety

Run

Nothing like a sprint around the block for some aerobic activity

Do A Few Laps

A fabulous, low-impact stress buster that also builds lung health

Grab The Kettlebell

Works to boost functional movement, strength and your focus

Tennis

A full-body workout that increases stamina and adds some fun to exercising, too

Go Stretchy

Using resistance bands is an apt exercise that improves flexibility and tones you up

Handstand Pose

Releases the 'happy mood' endorphins while also building upper body strength

Spin, Spin, Spin

Spinning or indoor cycling busts calories, improves circulation, tones muscles, and so much more

Do A Few Planks

A complete core builder that improves balance and posture

