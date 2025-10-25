10 Scenic Indian National Parks You Can't Miss

Whether you’re seeking adventure, tranquillity, or rare wildlife encounters— these breathtaking destinations deserve a place on your travel list.

Vishakha Punjabi
Oct 25, 2025, 11:00 AM
Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand)

From Bengal tigers to serene forest trails, this haven promises an exhilarating mix of adrenaline and calm.

Kaziranga National Park (Assam)

Home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga is where misty mornings meet majestic wildlife.

Sundarbans National Park (West Bengal)

The land of mangroves and mystery— spot the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger and drift through waterways that feel almost otherworldly.

Ranthambore National Park (Rajasthan)

Rajasthan’s wild masterpiece—perfect for tiger sightings, photography, and soaking in the regal charm of nature.

Gir National Park (Gujarat)

The only home of the Asiatic lion, Gujarat’s pride. A safari here isn’t just a glimpse into the wild, it’s an encounter with royalty.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary (Kerala)

Nestled in Kerala’s lush hills, this is a sanctuary in every sense—where elephants wade through tranquil lakes and cardamom-scented forests hum with life.

Valley of Flowers National Park (Uttarakhand)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is nature’s very own masterpiece.

Kanha National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

The inspiration behind The Jungle Book, it’s central India’s ultimate wildlife fantasy.

Neora Valley National Park (West Bengal)

Hidden in the folds of the Eastern Himalayas, a paradise for those who seek the untouched. Think mist-covered trails, red pandas, and tranquil solitude.

Let the Adventure Begin!

India’s national parks are where adventure, serenity, and wild beauty collide. So, where will your next adventure take you?

