Is Your Hair Damaged? Do This 10-Second Test!
We talk about hair damage as if it’s obvious. Most of the time, it isn’t, until you take a closer look and notice the subtle thinning, roughness, and breakage hiding in plain sight.
Before buying another hair mask, understand this: strength has less to do with thickness and more to do with your strands retention power.
Just take one strand, and start examining. It carries a lot more information than you think.
Gently pull the strand between your fingers and let go. Healthy strands will stretch slightly, then return without snapping or staying limp.
If the strand twists, shrinks, or feels gummy-like, it’s likely compromised. Damage doesn’t always break, sometimes it bends.
Theres one more way to be sure, and this one’s even simpler. Water reveals how thirsty or resilient your strands really are.
Place a clean strand into a glass of room-temperature water. Then wait a minute and observe.
If it drops quickly, your cuticle is overly open. It’s absorbing fast because it can’t hold on, meaning that the strand surface isn’t sealed properly.
Porosity isn’t just dryness, it’s a sign of cumulative stress, signalling that your hair has been through more than it can currently sustain.
If your hair floats, it indicates an intact and tight cuticle structure. This means that it can hold moisture steadily instead of absorbing it all at once.
Healthy strands point to balance. Strands that sink aren’t a catastrophe, they’re just a cue to prioritise repair.