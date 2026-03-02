Is Your Hair Damaged? Do This 10-Second Test!

We talk about hair damage as if it’s obvious. Most of the time, it isn’t, until you take a closer look and notice the subtle thinning, roughness, and breakage hiding in plain sight.

Reva Godbole
Mar 02, 2026, 12:29 PM
Want Stronger Hair? Start With Hair Porosity Test

Before buying another hair mask, understand this: strength has less to do with thickness and more to do with your strands retention power.

Grab One Hair Strand

Just take one strand, and start examining. It carries a lot more information than you think.

Stretch It & Release

Gently pull the strand between your fingers and let go. Healthy strands will stretch slightly, then return without snapping or staying limp.

If It Coils, Your Hair Is Weak

If the strand twists, shrinks, or feels gummy-like, it’s likely compromised. Damage doesn’t always break, sometimes it bends.

Now Try The Water Test

Theres one more way to be sure, and this one’s even simpler. Water reveals how thirsty or resilient your strands really are.

Drop A Strand Into Water

Place a clean strand into a glass of room-temperature water. Then wait a minute and observe.

Sinks? Your Hair Is Porous

If it drops quickly, your cuticle is overly open. It’s absorbing fast because it can’t hold on, meaning that the strand surface isn’t sealed properly.

Porous Hair = Dehydrated & Damaged

Porosity isn’t just dryness, it’s a sign of cumulative stress, signalling that your hair has been through more than it can currently sustain.

Healthy Hair Floats

If your hair floats, it indicates an intact and tight cuticle structure. This means that it can hold moisture steadily instead of absorbing it all at once.

Float = Strong Hair, Sink = Repair Mode

Healthy strands point to balance. Strands that sink aren’t a catastrophe, they’re just a cue to prioritise repair.

