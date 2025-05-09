10-Second Ways To Remove Stress And Instantly Calm The Mind

Okay, you're hitting level 10 with anxiety. But often, many of these thoughts are just augmented in the mind. Keep calm and love our quick-fire list to lose the worries

Ismat Tahseen
May 09, 2025, 12:21 PM
Tune In

Music helps you relax the muslces and the mind, banishing stress immediately

Sip On Your Fave Tea

There's nothing quite like a cup of chamomile, lemon balm and peppermint tea, known to bring about a feeling of well being and relaxation

Do The 3-3-1

An effective mindfulness tool where you look around and call out three things you see, hear three sounds and move your hands to touch three things. It helps engage the mind differently

Doodle

Take your pen to paper and try doodling; its repetitive and rhythmic nature helps the mind refocus

Aromatherapy

Inhale oils like lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, which are said to be anxiety reducing

Sauna Session

The heat emanating from a sauna lessens joint stiffness and promotes the release of endorphins

Hug Your Pet

Spending time with a pet is known to lower blood pressure and alleviate stressful feelings

