10-Second Ways To Remove Stress And Instantly Calm The Mind
Okay, you're hitting level 10 with anxiety. But often, many of these thoughts are just augmented in the mind. Keep calm and love our quick-fire list to lose the worries
Music helps you relax the muslces and the mind, banishing stress immediately
There's nothing quite like a cup of chamomile, lemon balm and peppermint tea, known to bring about a feeling of well being and relaxation
An effective mindfulness tool where you look around and call out three things you see, hear three sounds and move your hands to touch three things. It helps engage the mind differently
Take your pen to paper and try doodling; its repetitive and rhythmic nature helps the mind refocus
Inhale oils like lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, which are said to be anxiety reducing
The heat emanating from a sauna lessens joint stiffness and promotes the release of endorphins
Spending time with a pet is known to lower blood pressure and alleviate stressful feelings