10 Sheet Masks To Start Your Work Week

From hydration to calming, we've got your back and these masks have got your face.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 17, 2025, 12:49 PM

Torriden DIVE-IN Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Mask

This vegan sheet mask will deeply hydrate your skin, leaving it soft, supple and dewy.

SKINFOOD Carrot Carotene Mask

Full of beta-carotene, this mask will soothe irritated skin and give you some much needed moisturising.

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask

This viral overnight sheet mask promises glass skin to every user.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mask

Soaked in a serum with tiger grass to visibly calm irritation and reduce redness, this mask was made for all the sensitive skin girlies.

Dr.Ceuracle Hyal Reyouth Hydrogel Neck Mask

Specially designed for your neck, this mask will hydrate your skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Numbuzin No.9 NAD Bio Lifting Full Cover Facial Mask (4EA) +GWP

This dual-section firming sheet mask is designed to sculpt, lift, and redefine your facial contours.

MEDIHEAL D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask

Made of an innovative bamboo cellulose sheet, this sheet mask is infused with 19 amino acids and peptides, that your skin will thank you for.

Beauty Of Joseon Centella Asiatica Calming Mask

Full of Centella Asiatica, this mask is designed to comfort and soothe your skin.

Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Water Gel Mask Sheet

This dense gel promises to rejuvenate tired skin while giving you an intensive moisture boost.

Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask

Promising to deeply hydrate and firm your skin, this mask boosts radiance with PDRN and collagen for a refreshed look.