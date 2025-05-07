10 Fun Things To Do In The Pre-Monsoon Rains

The skies are grey and it's wet, wet, wet. Pluviophile or not, it’s time to enjoy the showers outdoors or get creative indoors.

Ismat Tahseen
May 07, 2025, 08:40 PM
Poetic Season

'Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain', goes the famous quote. We heart that!

Bring On The Rain Romance

Get your partner and step out in the streets to soak in the beauty of the showers

Board Not Bored

Spin the dice with a few pals as you enjoy a board game

Bake Away

Whip out the recipe book and bake a warm, delicious cake

Hot Off The Pan

Rains and pakodas go hand-in-hand; we see you agreeing already

Sip On Some Tea

Get comfy by the window with a good book and a hot cup of tea. Instant bliss!

Binge Watch A Show

Make some popcorn in the microwave and grab the remote; there's a lot of exciting stuff on OTT

Bring On That TLC

How about a comforting essential oil massage with lavender or sage?

Make A Watercolour

Take your creativity to the canvas; it's so fulfilling

Drive Out

Make an impromptu plan to head out of the city and enjoy the lush greenery

