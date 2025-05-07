10 Fun Things To Do In The Pre-Monsoon Rains
The skies are grey and it's wet, wet, wet. Pluviophile or not, it’s time to enjoy the showers outdoors or get creative indoors.
The skies are grey and it's wet, wet, wet. Pluviophile or not, it’s time to enjoy the showers outdoors or get creative indoors.
'Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain', goes the famous quote. We heart that!
Get your partner and step out in the streets to soak in the beauty of the showers
Spin the dice with a few pals as you enjoy a board game
Whip out the recipe book and bake a warm, delicious cake
Rains and pakodas go hand-in-hand; we see you agreeing already
Get comfy by the window with a good book and a hot cup of tea. Instant bliss!
Make some popcorn in the microwave and grab the remote; there's a lot of exciting stuff on OTT
How about a comforting essential oil massage with lavender or sage?
Take your creativity to the canvas; it's so fulfilling
Make an impromptu plan to head out of the city and enjoy the lush greenery