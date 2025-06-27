10 Things To Do With Your Friends That Aren't Clubbing
We all know how boring and monotonous clubbing feels now. Worry not, we've curated a list of things you can go with your besties, this weekend!
We all know how boring and monotonous clubbing feels now. Worry not, we've curated a list of things you can go with your besties, this weekend!
Pack a basket, grab some blankets, and go and chill on the sands
...in your neighbourhood or explore places in your city
Being amidst nature is said to be therapeutic, mix that with your friends; it's fun packed in a bag
Indulge your inner child at this fun space
Take them to a fun candle-making class where the gang can create candles for each other
Mixing fun with fitness, grab your bike, your friends, and go explore your city at night
We know you love street food, so plan an itinerary and go find your new obsession
Get your competitive shoes on!
Rev it up as you hit the bumps and brakes
Let's see if you can escape and figure it out