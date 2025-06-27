10 Things To Do With Your Friends That Aren't Clubbing

We all know how boring and monotonous clubbing feels now. Worry not, we've curated a list of things you can go with your besties, this weekend!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 27, 2025, 11:53 AM

Head To the Beach For A Picnic

Pack a basket, grab some blankets, and go and chill on the sands

Sign Up For A Photowalk

...in your neighbourhood or explore places in your city

Go On A Trek

Being amidst nature is said to be therapeutic, mix that with your friends; it's fun packed in a bag

Visit The Paradox Museum

Indulge your inner child at this fun space

Take A Hobby Class

Take them to a fun candle-making class where the gang can create candles for each other

Embark On A Night Cycling Tour

Mixing fun with fitness, grab your bike, your friends, and go explore your city at night

Go Street-Food Hopping

We know you love street food, so plan an itinerary and go find your new obsession

Swing Into The Bowling Alley

Get your competitive shoes on!

Go-Karting

Rev it up as you hit the bumps and brakes

Go To An Escape Room

Let's see if you can escape and figure it out