10 Times Jun Ji-hyun Redefined Korean Fashion

Jun Ji-hyun has turned every look into a trend, solidifying her status as a true style textbook. Here are her iconic fashion moments.

Rasikka Deorey
Nov 01, 2025, 12:02 PM
Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@louisvuitton) )

The “Effortless Elegance” Look

She prioritises lasting silhouettes, minimalist accessories, and a neutral palette over fleeting trends.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@louisvuitton) )

Timeless Feminine Chic

She embodies feminine chic in a silky geometric blouse and skirt, while the high neck and muted blue-black tones add quiet sophistication.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@disneypluskr) )

Mastering Active Ease

As a long-time model for sportswear brands, she’s mastered the art of elevating athletic wear beyond the gym.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@andar_kr) )

Red Carpet Royalty

The actress channeled glamour in a vibrant green gown that let the rich colour and elegant drape shine, and was elevated by Piaget’s jewels for a look of sophistication.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@piaget) )

Power Suit Queen

She balances it all with perfect proportions, and her signature air of understated confidence is seen through details.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@disneypluskr) )

Off-duty looks

The trench coat’s versatility speaks for itself. Polished and belted one day, relaxed with sneakers the next, and even edgy campaign moments layered with leather.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@burberry) )

The Airport Fashion Icon

Instead of relying on flashy pieces, Jun Ji-hyun's airport outfits convey a sense of quiet luxury, demonstrating that comfort and high fashion can coexist.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@junjihyun85) )

The K-Drama Queen Of Layering!

Layering technique isn’t just about stacking clothes; it’s about balance, with each layer serving a purpose to add warmth, style, or a hint of drama.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@filahkg) )

The Signature Jun Ji-hyun Glow-Up

Built on ritual and restraint, her glow-up blends self-care, minimalist beauty, and disciplined fitness into effortless radiance.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@zigbang) )