10 Times Jun Ji-hyun Redefined Korean Fashion
Jun Ji-hyun has turned every look into a trend, solidifying her status as a true style textbook. Here are her iconic fashion moments.
She prioritises lasting silhouettes, minimalist accessories, and a neutral palette over fleeting trends.
She embodies feminine chic in a silky geometric blouse and skirt, while the high neck and muted blue-black tones add quiet sophistication.
As a long-time model for sportswear brands, she’s mastered the art of elevating athletic wear beyond the gym.
The actress channeled glamour in a vibrant green gown that let the rich colour and elegant drape shine, and was elevated by Piaget’s jewels for a look of sophistication.
She balances it all with perfect proportions, and her signature air of understated confidence is seen through details.
The trench coat’s versatility speaks for itself. Polished and belted one day, relaxed with sneakers the next, and even edgy campaign moments layered with leather.
Instead of relying on flashy pieces, Jun Ji-hyun's airport outfits convey a sense of quiet luxury, demonstrating that comfort and high fashion can coexist.
Layering technique isn’t just about stacking clothes; it’s about balance, with each layer serving a purpose to add warmth, style, or a hint of drama.
Built on ritual and restraint, her glow-up blends self-care, minimalist beauty, and disciplined fitness into effortless radiance.