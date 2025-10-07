10 Tips to Make Your Long-Distance Relationship Work

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder — and long-distance relationships prove it. But let’s be honest, they do take a little extra effort!

Team ELLE
Oct 07, 2025, 04:06 PM
Communicate Daily (But Don’t Overdo It)

The goal is to stay connected, not clingy — quality beats quantity every time.

Schedule Virtual Dates

Whether it's reading together or binge-watching a show you both were looking forward to, make time for love, even if it’s through a screen.

Set Goals for the Future

One of the best ways to navigate a long-distance relationship is to give your love a timeline — something to look forward to.

Send Thoughtful Surprises

A letter, a playlist, a sweet treat or a random gift — it’s the little gestures that go a long way.

Respect Each Other’s Schedules

The time zones may be different, but understanding needs to remain the same. Patience is key when navigating a long-distance relationship.

Be Honest About Your Feelings

Say it as you feel it! Honest communication can build a bridge between long-distance hearts.

Celebrate Wins Together

New job? Big exam? Make sure to cheer each other on from miles apart.

Stay Intimate in Creative Ways

Think flirty texts, reading and enacting steamy stories, or intimate calls — keep it playful, sexy, and safe.

Trust Each Other + Stay Positive

Sure, distance can be tough — but when you trust each other and stay hopeful, love doesn’t just survive, it thrives!

You’ve Got This

Trust each other, stay positive, and remember that every challenge is just another chance to grow together. You’ve got this — love knows no distance!

