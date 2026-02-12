10 Ways to Style Your Cashmere Sweater This Season
From cosy layering to elevated everyday looks, here are ten effortless ways to style your cashmere sweater with polish, personality, and seasonal flair.
Let a bold, structured, or textured coat turn your simple cashmere layer into a standout seasonal ensemble.
Anchor your cashmere sweater with structure, creating an effortlessly chic, waist-defining look.
Layering with a scarf and leather boots brings balance and seasonal elegance to your soft knit base.
Create a smart, polished look by letting a crisp collar and cuffs peek out from under your cashmere sweater.
Add visual interest by pairing your neutral cashmere with statement prints or patterned bottoms for a modern twist.
Balance softness and structure by styling your sweater with a skirt and tights for a chic, cold-weather-ready outfit.
Channel timeless preppy style by pairing a fitted cashmere sweater over a crisp collared shirt for a sharp, polished finish
Sweaters can be very different, such as this off-the-shoulder one with extra-long sleeves
Who says cashmere has to be serious? Style it messy, fun, and totally you!