10 Ways to Style Your Cashmere Sweater This Season

From cosy layering to elevated everyday looks, here are ten effortless ways to style your cashmere sweater with polish, personality, and seasonal flair.

Chiara Dutta
Feb 12, 2026, 10:11 AM

Layer with a Statement Coat

Let a bold, structured, or textured coat turn your simple cashmere layer into a standout seasonal ensemble.

High-waisted jeans

Anchor your cashmere sweater with structure, creating an effortlessly chic, waist-defining look.

Add a Scarf and Leather Boots

Layering with a scarf and leather boots brings balance and seasonal elegance to your soft knit base.

Layer Over a Collared Shirt

Create a smart, polished look by letting a crisp collar and cuffs peek out from under your cashmere sweater.

Go Bold with Patterns

Add visual interest by pairing your neutral cashmere with statement prints or patterned bottoms for a modern twist.

Cozy Up with a Skirt and Tights

Balance softness and structure by styling your sweater with a skirt and tights for a chic, cold-weather-ready outfit.

Timeless preppy style

Channel timeless preppy style by pairing a fitted cashmere sweater over a crisp collared shirt for a sharp, polished finish

Variety of cashmere

Sweaters can be very different, such as this off-the-shoulder one with extra-long sleeves

Make it your own

Who says cashmere has to be serious? Style it messy, fun, and totally you!