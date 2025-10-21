13 Years Of Sidharth Malhotra.
Looking back at his journey feels like reliving moments of love and growth, reminding us why he continues to hold a special place in our hearts.
"Maangi hui cheez lautani parti hai, Sir… main kamana chahta hoon." Malhotra’s debut had it all. He proved he’s truly a 'kukkad kamal da".
Sidharth’s crackling chemistry with Parineeti turned this offbeat love story into something unforgettable and gave us the soulful “Manchala.”
From lover boy to lethal — Sidharth as Guru was brooding and deeply emotional, proving he could carry complex characters with conviction.
“Family perfect nahi hoti, par family hoti hai.” He brought heart and honesty to the screen, a performance filled with raw emotion.
“Ek fauji ke rutbe se bada koi rutba nahi hota.” He delivered a career-defining performance — honouring a hero whose courage still inspires.
He reminds us to live in the moment and never take our loved ones for granted—because once time slips away, nothing can bring them back.
He returned in a larger-than-life romantic avatar. Param Sundari reminded fans why they’ve admired him for over a decade