15 Reasons Why We’re Still Obsessed With 'Despicable Me'

15 years later, the animated film still has our hearts. From Gru’s villain glow-up to meme-worthy Minions, here’s why we’re still hooked.

Team ELLE
Jul 10, 2025, 12:52 PM

Gru, The Villain With A Soft Side

Evil mastermind? Yes. Girl dad? Even more yes.

Margo, Edith, And Agnes – The Power Trio

Smart, spunky, and sweet–every child character should take notes.

The Minions: Comic Relief Royalty

Their language? Gibberish. Their humour? Universal.

Gru’s Iconic Look

Turtleneck sweater, slim black pants, pointy-toe shoes — all anchored by that zippered striped scarf. Add a bald head and you’ve got one of animation’s most iconic silhouettes. Who knew evil could look this crisp?

Catchphrases That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

“It’s so fluffy I’m gonna die!” – permanently engraved.

Gru Stealing The Moon

Evil plots, shrink rays, heists – but all fun and hilarious.

One Of These Houses Is Not Like The Others

Gru’s sinister lair disguised as suburban beige — gothic, gloomy, and gloriously out of place.

Female Villain With Flair

Women in villainy get the spotlight, too!

Iconic Soundtracks & Pharrell’s “Happy”

When 'Happy' hit, we were all Minions on the dance floor.

Vector: The Most Delightfully Annoying Villain Ever

With his bowl cut, orange tracksuit, squid launchers, and “Oh yeah!” catchphrase, Vector is the kind of villain you weirdly root for. He’s not evil — just extremely extra. His tech is genius, his ego unmatched, and his showdown with Gru? Animated chaos at its peak.

Gru’s Absurdly Genius Gadgets

Freeze rays, cookie robots, shrink rays, jelly guns — Gru’s inventions are ridiculous and genius.

Dr. Nefario: The Underrated Genius

A senior scientist with wild inventions? Yes, please.

A Franchise That Grows With Us

From the first movie to Minions: The Rise of Gru – it evolves while staying nostalgic.

Meme Culture’s Favorite Yellow Beans

Minions in WhatsApp group forwards? Global impact.