15 Reasons Why We’re Still Obsessed With 'Despicable Me'
15 years later, the animated film still has our hearts. From Gru’s villain glow-up to meme-worthy Minions, here’s why we’re still hooked.
Evil mastermind? Yes. Girl dad? Even more yes.
Smart, spunky, and sweet–every child character should take notes.
Their language? Gibberish. Their humour? Universal.
Turtleneck sweater, slim black pants, pointy-toe shoes — all anchored by that zippered striped scarf. Add a bald head and you’ve got one of animation’s most iconic silhouettes. Who knew evil could look this crisp?
“It’s so fluffy I’m gonna die!” – permanently engraved.
Evil plots, shrink rays, heists – but all fun and hilarious.
Gru’s sinister lair disguised as suburban beige — gothic, gloomy, and gloriously out of place.
Women in villainy get the spotlight, too!
When 'Happy' hit, we were all Minions on the dance floor.
With his bowl cut, orange tracksuit, squid launchers, and “Oh yeah!” catchphrase, Vector is the kind of villain you weirdly root for. He’s not evil — just extremely extra. His tech is genius, his ego unmatched, and his showdown with Gru? Animated chaos at its peak.
Freeze rays, cookie robots, shrink rays, jelly guns — Gru’s inventions are ridiculous and genius.
A senior scientist with wild inventions? Yes, please.
From the first movie to Minions: The Rise of Gru – it evolves while staying nostalgic.
Minions in WhatsApp group forwards? Global impact.