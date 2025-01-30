Fashion Capsule Wardrobe is Ticking All The Right Boxes
Keeping up with trends is not everyone's game and not everything worn on the runway can be worn on the train. Here are 2025 fashion trends that you can actually add to your closet.
The Barbiecore days are not yet quite behind us.
We all live for a little sheer moment.
Not just any stripes, I'm talking about horizontal chunky stripes.
Mocha Mousse is the colour of the year as it should be.
Double Denim does not cut it anymore, we need the denim to speak for itself and showcase our individuality.
From your jackets to your trousers, shirts and vests, everything is having a little check moment.
Soft and soothing, you cannot go wrong with this gentle hue.
