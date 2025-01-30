Fashion Capsule Wardrobe is Ticking All The Right Boxes

Keeping up with trends is not everyone's game and not everything worn on the runway can be worn on the train. Here are 2025 fashion trends that you can actually add to your closet.

Powder Pink

The Barbiecore days are not yet quite behind us.

Sheer & Black Lace

We all live for a little sheer moment.

Stripes

Not just any stripes, I'm talking about horizontal chunky stripes.

Brown Dresses

Mocha Mousse is the colour of the year as it should be.

Embellished Denim

Double Denim does not cut it anymore, we need the denim to speak for itself and showcase our individuality.

Check Prints

From your jackets to your trousers, shirts and vests, everything is having a little check moment.

Baby Blue

Soft and soothing, you cannot go wrong with this gentle hue.