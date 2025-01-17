2025 Is The Year Of The Snake. Wear That In Style!

From faux snakeskin print clothing to jewellery, bags and other accessories, here's how to wear your fashion best for the Chinese year of the serpent

PeeCee Does It Right!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked a sleek snakeskin print shirt and trouser to the Wimbledon Finals

For A Day Out

This light brown patterned flowy maxi dress is apt for the day-to-evening look

Booty Call

Snakeskin boots put you in 'winters-still-here' mode

Pantsuit Stye

This light neon green blazer and pant makes for cool party dressing

Belt It Out

Faux snakeskin statement belts are a stylish choice

Rings, Chains, Earrings

Serpent jewellery packs seductive style

Gold-Hued

We love hoops and these snaky designs are perfect!

Tote-ally cute

Cart your cosmetics in a pouch with the trend