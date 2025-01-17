2025 Is The Year Of The Snake. Wear That In Style!
From faux snakeskin print clothing to jewellery, bags and other accessories, here's how to wear your fashion best for the Chinese year of the serpent
Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked a sleek snakeskin print shirt and trouser to the Wimbledon Finals
This light brown patterned flowy maxi dress is apt for the day-to-evening look
Snakeskin boots put you in 'winters-still-here' mode
This light neon green blazer and pant makes for cool party dressing
Faux snakeskin statement belts are a stylish choice
Serpent jewellery packs seductive style
We love hoops and these snaky designs are perfect!
Cart your cosmetics in a pouch with the trend
