Oscar Nominations: Stream These Blockbuster Films Now At Home!

From buzzy dramas to visually ambitious spectacles, these films are redefining movie night.

Team ELLE
Jan 29, 2026, 01:46 PM
Sinners: The Drama Everyone's Talking About

A dark, emotionally charged drama that’s been quietly dominating awards conversations, Sinners dives into moral grey zones and the cost of redemption.

The Perfect Neighbour: A Suspense Masterpiece

What begins as suburban calm quickly spirals into a gripping psychological thriller where nothing—and no one—is quite as it seems.

Train Dreams: A Quiet, Powerful Tale

Rooted in rich imagery and subtle storytelling, it captures a life shaped by labour, love, and loss—proving that the most powerful stories are often the softest told.

Frankenstein: A Gothic Reimagining

Dark, atmospheric, and emotionally charged, this fresh take on Frankenstein leans into its gothic roots while exploring themes of creation, isolation, and moral responsibility.

Sentimental Value: Hidden Gem

Quietly moving and deeply human, this understated film finds beauty in everyday moments and emotional nuance.

K-Pop Demon Hunters: A Wild Ride

High-energy and unapologetically fun, this genre-bending film blends slick K-pop flair with supernatural chaos.

