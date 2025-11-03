3 Red Flags In Skincare No One Is Talking About!

Think your skincare for sensitive skin routine is safe? Think again! These red flags might be causing more harm than healing.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @haileybeiber

Red Flag #1: Self-Diagnosing & Buying Skincare Blindly

Guesswork can lead to skin damage and flare-ups. Without expert advice, your basic skincare routine may be making your sensitive skin worse.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @therabody

Irritation Doesn't Equal Effectiveness

That burning or stinging feeling isn’t proof your skincare works — it’s a red flag! Red itchy patches on skin are a clear sign your skin barrier is under stress.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @milliebobbybrown

Patch Test First!

A patch test is your best friend! Before applying a new product, perform a skin patch test behind your ear or on your wrist to avoid unexpected reactions.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @rhode

Red Flag #2: Getting 'Treatments' Done By Non-Experts

Unqualified hands can cause skin damage that lasts. Always check credentials before booking that facial or laser.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @therabody

Unqualified Professionals = Risk

Your sensitive skin deserves skilled care. Trust only licensed dermatologists for safe, science-backed solutions.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kyliejenner

Seek Professional Help!

Don’t risk DIY disasters. For expert-led skincare for sensitive skin, consult professionals who understand your skin type and its triggers.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @selenagomez

Red Flag #3: Following Skincare Advice From Your Bestie Or Influencers

Your bestie’s serum may not suit your sensitive skin. Copying trends is one of the biggest skincare mistakes to avoid.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @selenagomez

Unique Skin, Unique Solutions

No two skin types are the same. Customise your basic skincare routine to meet your needs — gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection are key.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @gigihadid

Transform Your Skin With Expert Care!

Real results come from real expertise — let Dr Rashmi Shetty take your skin from routine to radiant.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @drrashmishettyra