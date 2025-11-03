3 Red Flags In Skincare No One Is Talking About!
Think your skincare for sensitive skin routine is safe? Think again! These red flags might be causing more harm than healing.
Guesswork can lead to skin damage and flare-ups. Without expert advice, your basic skincare routine may be making your sensitive skin worse.
That burning or stinging feeling isn’t proof your skincare works — it’s a red flag! Red itchy patches on skin are a clear sign your skin barrier is under stress.
A patch test is your best friend! Before applying a new product, perform a skin patch test behind your ear or on your wrist to avoid unexpected reactions.
Unqualified hands can cause skin damage that lasts. Always check credentials before booking that facial or laser.
Your sensitive skin deserves skilled care. Trust only licensed dermatologists for safe, science-backed solutions.
Don’t risk DIY disasters. For expert-led skincare for sensitive skin, consult professionals who understand your skin type and its triggers.
Your bestie’s serum may not suit your sensitive skin. Copying trends is one of the biggest skincare mistakes to avoid.
No two skin types are the same. Customise your basic skincare routine to meet your needs — gentle cleansing, hydration, and sun protection are key.
