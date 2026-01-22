The Quick Hair Upgrade: Three Trending Hairstyles You Can Recreate Before Your Cab Arrives

Short on time, big on style. These go-to hairstyles serve looks in minutes.

Reva Godbole
Jan 22, 2026, 01:07 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Late? Fix Your Hair In 10 Mins Flat

Because when time is tight and plans are calling, these quick hairstyles come to the rescue.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

1: Voluminous Pop Pony Hack

An elevated pony hairstyle is the ultimate way to keep it simple yet still give main-character energy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @arianagrande )

Pop Pony: 2 Steps To Slay

Flip your head down, secure the pony and twist inwards to add lift!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @arianagrande )

2: Sleek Office Twist Bun

Nothing says quiet power like sleek bun hairstyles.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Twist Bun: Boardroom Ready Fast

The #1 office hairstyle for women to deliver confidence.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

3: Claw Clip Half-Up Magic

Perhaps the most flattering short hairstyle for women with fine hair!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Half-Up: Clip & Go Chic

Twist, clip, and you’re done. This half-up look is pure effortless chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Thin Hair Wins Too

These hairstyles prove that delivering volume and style is all about smart parting & right clips.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @hairbyadir )

Pick Yours – Cab's Here!

Choose your favourite, grab your bag, and go!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )