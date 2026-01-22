The Quick Hair Upgrade: Three Trending Hairstyles You Can Recreate Before Your Cab Arrives
Short on time, big on style. These go-to hairstyles serve looks in minutes.
Short on time, big on style. These go-to hairstyles serve looks in minutes.
Because when time is tight and plans are calling, these quick hairstyles come to the rescue.
An elevated pony hairstyle is the ultimate way to keep it simple yet still give main-character energy.
Flip your head down, secure the pony and twist inwards to add lift!
Nothing says quiet power like sleek bun hairstyles.
The #1 office hairstyle for women to deliver confidence.
Perhaps the most flattering short hairstyle for women with fine hair!
Twist, clip, and you’re done. This half-up look is pure effortless chic.
These hairstyles prove that delivering volume and style is all about smart parting & right clips.
Choose your favourite, grab your bag, and go!