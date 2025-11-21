4 Times Khushi Kapoor Proved She's Bhumika Sharma’s Ultimate Style Muse!

Get an up-close look at Bhumika Sharma's outfits that prove why Khushi Kapoor is quickly becoming fashion’s newest face to know.

Rasikka Deorey
Nov 21, 2025, 12:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Tradition Meets Contemporary Style

Khushi owns the moment in this red corset lehenga, where intricate corset work meets a simple skirt, delivering a modern, balanced take on traditional glitz.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Khushi’s Regal Saree Moment

With a beautifully crafted blouse and perfectly paired jewellery, Khushi’s saree look takes centre stage.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Ethereal Pastel Lehenga Glow

This dreamy pastel moment had us swooning. While the delicate blouse is beautiful, the soft green lehenga brings the whole outfit to life.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Festive Sparkle with Embroidery

In Bhumika Sharma’s latest collection, mix of embroidery techniques come together in perfect harmony, creating a blend of craftsmanship and festive charm.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Red Carpet Glam

Bhumika Sharma’s pieces are true head-turners, made for spotlight moments and glamour, commanding attention.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Khushi’s Styling Tips

Her styling mantra is simple: always accessorise. Choose the right jewels, keep it minimalistic, but still statement-making.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )

The Art of Subtle Detailing

The latest collection feels incredibly fresh, with standout details like bow-accented silhouettes and subtle tassels woven beautifully along the hem.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Celebrating Timeless Beauty

The designer incorporates classic traditional silhouettes with modern details, giving heritage a fresh, trend-forward twist.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumikasharmaofficial )

Fashion Muse of a New Generation

Khushi continues to be a fashion icon for this generation, nailing the sweet spot between tradition and glam, never overdone, always just right.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )