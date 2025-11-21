4 Times Khushi Kapoor Proved She's Bhumika Sharma’s Ultimate Style Muse!
Get an up-close look at Bhumika Sharma's outfits that prove why Khushi Kapoor is quickly becoming fashion’s newest face to know.
Khushi owns the moment in this red corset lehenga, where intricate corset work meets a simple skirt, delivering a modern, balanced take on traditional glitz.
With a beautifully crafted blouse and perfectly paired jewellery, Khushi’s saree look takes centre stage.
This dreamy pastel moment had us swooning. While the delicate blouse is beautiful, the soft green lehenga brings the whole outfit to life.
In Bhumika Sharma’s latest collection, mix of embroidery techniques come together in perfect harmony, creating a blend of craftsmanship and festive charm.
Bhumika Sharma’s pieces are true head-turners, made for spotlight moments and glamour, commanding attention.
Her styling mantra is simple: always accessorise. Choose the right jewels, keep it minimalistic, but still statement-making.
The latest collection feels incredibly fresh, with standout details like bow-accented silhouettes and subtle tassels woven beautifully along the hem.
The designer incorporates classic traditional silhouettes with modern details, giving heritage a fresh, trend-forward twist.
Khushi continues to be a fashion icon for this generation, nailing the sweet spot between tradition and glam, never overdone, always just right.