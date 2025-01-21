7 Makeup Must-Haves For That Gorgeous Satin Glow
Matte seems so yesterday! The hot beauty trend is about flaunting dewy, satin skin. Here's how to get the look.
Matte seems so yesterday! The hot beauty trend is about flaunting dewy, satin skin. Here's how to get the look.
Giorgio Armani's award-winning, lightweight, liquid foundation gives you a velvety finish.
For a slightly dewy look that's second skin, we suggest Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.
Imagine a magic makeup wand? That's NARS' light-reflecting foundation.
Pat McGrath Labs' Sublime Perfection Foundation builds luminosity.
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder blush for a satin finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter illuminates for that real-life filter effect.
Said to be the Chanel's most exclusive lipstick, 31 LE ROUGE has the best satin-finish shades.
{{ primary_category.name }}