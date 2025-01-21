7 Makeup Must-Haves For That Gorgeous Satin Glow

Matte seems so yesterday! The hot beauty trend is about flaunting dewy, satin skin. Here's how to get the look.

Lightweight, Velvety Finish

Giorgio Armani's award-winning, lightweight, liquid foundation gives you a velvety finish.

Almost Second Skin

For a slightly dewy look that's second skin, we suggest Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Let There Be Light

Imagine a magic makeup wand? That's NARS' light-reflecting foundation.

Luminosity Matters

Pat McGrath Labs' Sublime Perfection Foundation builds luminosity.

Blush

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder blush for a satin finish.

Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter illuminates for that real-life filter effect.

Classic Satin Lips by Chanel

Said to be the Chanel's most exclusive lipstick, 31 LE ROUGE has the best satin-finish shades.