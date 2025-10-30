5-Minute Morning Beauty Routine That Actually Works
Take this as your "high maintenance things I do to stay low maintenance" guide for a morning on-the-go skincare routine that actually works.
The first and the most essential step starts with cleansing. Use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type and feel as fresh as a daisy.
Hydration is key! Dehydrated skin does no good to anyone, and hence, go in with a rich serum so your skin feels as good as your Pinterest feed, girl!
To lock in that added level of hydration, a good moisturiser will blend into your skin and make it look like it's straight out of a spa.
SPF! SPF! SPF! As if the internet hasn't hyped it up already, and now so will we. It's an essential for a reason. All hot girls wear sunscreen; it's the new cool.
Let that sink under your skin, then go in for a glazing toner as a topper to feel refreshed and also for that model-off-duty dewy look.
Don't forget to wear those under eye bags for just 30 secods so your boss doesn't think you were up all night completing that damn powerpoint presentation.
No skincare routine, no matter how small, is complete without a hydrating lippie. So put on your favourite moistursing lip balm and you're all set.
Cleanser, hydrate, moisturise, SPF, and lippie! That's it, girl. That's literally all it takes for that Insta-ready, no-filter morning look.
Follow this religiously so you can also say "I woke up like this" on your Instagram story!