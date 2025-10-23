6 Iconic Abhishek Bachchan Movies You Can’t Miss!

If you haven’t watched these films yet, it’s time to add them to your list — each one a reminder of Bachchan’s remarkable range and enduring charm on screen.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 23, 2025, 11:53 AM
Yuva (2004)

His gritty turn as a street-smart goon stole the spotlight, earning him a National Award and cementing his place as an actor with serious range.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

He returned as ACP Jai Dixit, holding his own against Bollywood’s slickest thief. A blockbuster that made “Jai–Ali” the cop duo we still root for.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Abhishek brought a quiet dignity to Rishi, delivering a heartfelt performance that made the complex layers of love and heartbreak feel all too real.

Guru (2007)

As Gurukant Desai, Bachchan delivered a grounded, gripping performance — matching Amitabh Bachchan’s intensity beat for beat.

Delhi 6 (2009)

Bachchan as Roshan shines as a man torn between tradition and modernity, delivering a heartfelt portrayal rooted in nostalgia and self-discovery.

I Want to Talk (2024)

The film captures the turmoil of communication and silence, showing how words left unspoken can weigh heavier than the ones said.

Filmfare Accolades: The Awards Shelf

From his early wins to the 2025 Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Abhishek Bachchan’s shelf tells a story of growth, grit, and undeniable talent.

