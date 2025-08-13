6 Must-Watch Movies Of Sara Ali Khan

She is elegance, wit, and star power wrapped into one. Peruse through Sara Ali Khan's movie list to sort out your binge this weekend!

Ipsita Kaul
Aug 13, 2025, 03:42 PM
Photo Credit : ( Sushant Chhabria )

Kedarnath (2018)

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with a tragic romance set against a natural disaster. Not your average girl-meets-boy, is it?

Photo Credit : ( Sushant V Kadam )

Simmba (2018)

Sara Ali Khan danced, flirted, and delivered sass in a full-blown masala flick—a proper filmi whirlwind.

Photo Credit : ( Sushant V Kadam )

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Playing a commitment-phobe caught between timelines, Sara Ali Khan gave angst a Gen Z makeover.

Photo Credit : ( Sushant Chhabria )

Coolie No. 1 (2020)

Loud, flashy, and pure 90s-style chaos. Subtle it was not, but Sara Ali Khan leaned right in.

Photo Credit : ( Sushant V Kadam )

Atrangi Re (2021)

Romance, trauma, and a dose of hallucination — Sara Ali Khan had to juggle it all, and somehow made it stick.

Photo Credit : ( Sushant V Kadam )

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023)

As a small-town wife faking a divorce for a flat, Sara Ali Khan struck a sweet spot between silly and sincere.

Photo Credit : ( Sushant V Kadam )

Gaslight (2023)

No songs, no sparkle. Just shadows, secrets, and a performance that showed she’s not all glitter, but also substance.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@saraalikhan95 )