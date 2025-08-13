6 Must-Watch Movies Of Sara Ali Khan
She is elegance, wit, and star power wrapped into one. Peruse through Sara Ali Khan's movie list to sort out your binge this weekend!
Sara Ali Khan made her debut with a tragic romance set against a natural disaster. Not your average girl-meets-boy, is it?
Sara Ali Khan danced, flirted, and delivered sass in a full-blown masala flick—a proper filmi whirlwind.
Playing a commitment-phobe caught between timelines, Sara Ali Khan gave angst a Gen Z makeover.
Loud, flashy, and pure 90s-style chaos. Subtle it was not, but Sara Ali Khan leaned right in.
Romance, trauma, and a dose of hallucination — Sara Ali Khan had to juggle it all, and somehow made it stick.
As a small-town wife faking a divorce for a flat, Sara Ali Khan struck a sweet spot between silly and sincere.
No songs, no sparkle. Just shadows, secrets, and a performance that showed she’s not all glitter, but also substance.