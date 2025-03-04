7 Acne Patches That Will Zap Your Zits Overnight
Painless, efficient and adorable, meet your skin's new besties.
Painless, efficient and adorable, meet your skin's new besties.
Prevents acne scars while blending in seamlessly with your skin.
These are formulated with Salicylic Acid and Hydrocolloid for clean and clear skin.
Visibly flattens and pulls gunk out of pimples overnight, so you can wake up to clearer-looking skin.
Your fast-action best friend.
Whoever said acne-patches have to be basic and boring? These star shaped ones are fabulous!
Made with medical-grade Hydrocolloid, it does the job in 6-8 hours.
Powered by retinol and cica, those pesky zits don't stand a chance against these.
{{ primary_category.name }}