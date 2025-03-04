7 Acne Patches That Will Zap Your Zits Overnight

Painless, efficient and adorable, meet your skin's new besties.

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 04, 2025, 03:05 PM

The Face Shop's Dr.Belmeur Clarifying After Spot Cover Patches

Prevents acne scars while blending in seamlessly with your skin.

The Derma Co Micro-Tip Acne Patches

These are formulated with Salicylic Acid and Hydrocolloid for clean and clear skin.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

Visibly flattens and pulls gunk out of pimples overnight, so you can wake up to clearer-looking skin.

PIXI - Clarity Blemish Stickers

Your fast-action best friend.

Gush Beauty Dart It Pimple Patches Super Star

Whoever said acne-patches have to be basic and boring? These star shaped ones are fabulous!

COSRX Master Patch Original Fit

Made with medical-grade Hydrocolloid, it does the job in 6-8 hours.

Innisfree Retinol Cica Ampoule Focusing Patch

Powered by retinol and cica, those pesky zits don't stand a chance against these.