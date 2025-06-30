7 Asteroid Impact Films To Binge On This World Asteroid Day
Celebrate this day with a thrilling movie marathon. From cinematic catastrophes to heroic space missions, here are films that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat.
A team of oil drillers is sent into space to destroy a Texas-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth. Explosive, emotional, and pure ‘90s drama.
A more grounded take on the end of the world, this film explores both the global and personal aftermath of an asteroid on a collision course.
A satirical twist on the classic disaster film, where scientists struggle to get anyone to take an incoming comet seriously. Equal parts hilarious and horrifyingly realistic.
A gripping tale of survival as a family tries to reach a safe haven while fragments of a comet begin to annihilate cities around the globe.
One of the earliest takes on space-induced disaster, this Italian sci-fi classic sees a rogue asteroid belt threatening all life on Earth.
With Cold War tensions brewing, the US and USSR must unite to stop a massive meteor on its way to Earth. Expect vintage tech, global politics and star-studded drama.
A romantic comedy set against the backdrop of an asteroid-induced apocalypse. Sometimes the world ending just means finding the right person.