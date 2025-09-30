7 Bollywood Bridal Reception Dresses Worth Bookmarking

Bridal style gets a fresh spin with these Bollywood reception dresses that deserve a spot on every bride-to-be’s inspiration list.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 30, 2025, 04:43 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Alia Bhatt's Silver Sparkle

Alia Bhatt lit up her reception in a silver sequined mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, proving that bridal fashion can be both chic and playful.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @lakshmilehr )

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Couture Royalty

Priyanka twirled into her reception like champagne in motion, dolled up in her Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that outshone the lights around her.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Kiara Advani's Monochrome Majesty

Kiara dropped jaws in a black-and-white gown by Manish Malhotra; its architectural silhouette and glossy velvet finish gave her a bold edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotravows )

Radhika Merchant's Heritage Chic

Radhika glowed like liquid gold, effortlessly blending Anamika Khanna’s intricate drapes with a touch of Dolce & Gabbana twinkle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anamikakhanna.in )

Deepika Padukone's Scarlet Elegance

A cascade of crimson lace and beadwork framed Deepika in Zuhair Murad’s couture creation, turning her reception into a red-carpet spectacle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial )

Parineeti Chopra's Blush Romance

Parineeti Chopra embraced a soft aesthetic at her reception in a pink saree by Manish Malhotra, a fresh departure from the traditional red.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotra05 )

Anushka Sharma's Banarasi Glam

Anushka glowed like a sunrise in a red-gold Sabyasachi Banarasi saree, paired with uncut diamond jewelry and a sleek bun dotted with mogra flowers.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )