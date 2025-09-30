7 Bollywood Bridal Reception Dresses Worth Bookmarking
Bridal style gets a fresh spin with these Bollywood reception dresses that deserve a spot on every bride-to-be’s inspiration list.
Bridal style gets a fresh spin with these Bollywood reception dresses that deserve a spot on every bride-to-be’s inspiration list.
Alia Bhatt lit up her reception in a silver sequined mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, proving that bridal fashion can be both chic and playful.
Priyanka twirled into her reception like champagne in motion, dolled up in her Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that outshone the lights around her.
Kiara dropped jaws in a black-and-white gown by Manish Malhotra; its architectural silhouette and glossy velvet finish gave her a bold edge.
Radhika glowed like liquid gold, effortlessly blending Anamika Khanna’s intricate drapes with a touch of Dolce & Gabbana twinkle.
A cascade of crimson lace and beadwork framed Deepika in Zuhair Murad’s couture creation, turning her reception into a red-carpet spectacle.
Parineeti Chopra embraced a soft aesthetic at her reception in a pink saree by Manish Malhotra, a fresh departure from the traditional red.
Anushka glowed like a sunrise in a red-gold Sabyasachi Banarasi saree, paired with uncut diamond jewelry and a sleek bun dotted with mogra flowers.