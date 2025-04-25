7 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Add To Your Summer Routine

Discover a dreamy collection of coconut-infused beauty essentials that hydrate, glow, and smell like summer in a bottle

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 25, 2025, 09:00 AM

The Body Shop Coconut Nourishing Body Butter

Ideal for all dry skin girlies, this will not only keep your skin hydrated but also leave you smelling delicious

TONYMOLY Fresh To Go Coconut Mask Sheet Hydrating

A tall drink of coconut water for your skin is all that you need to beat the heat

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Coconut Mist

Mist your way to dewy skin with this lightweight spray, your go-to for a quick hydration hit and makeup refresh

Bath & Body Works Vanilla Coconut Shea Butter Cleansing Bar

Indulge in a sweet coconut-fluff scent with 24-hour moisture, leaving your skin cleansed and nourished

Victoria's Secret Pink Coconut Body Oil

This lightweight oil is the perfect silky skin addiction. It absorbs quickly, leaving your skin smooth and ready to glow

Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub

Dull, dry skin? This gentle body exfoliator gets off all the grime and moisturises in the same step

Forest Essentials Madhu Rasa Tinted Lip Serum in Coconut Kesar

Try a traditionally rooted lip balm, enriched by Ayurveda and the deep conditioning power of coconut