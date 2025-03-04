7 Countries Indians Can Visit With A Japanese Visa In 2025

Got a Japanese visa? Cool, you’re not just set for sushi and cherry blossoms—you’ve unlocked more countries without the visa headache.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 04, 2025, 11:58 AM

Georgia

Get ready for wine tastings, cute cobblestone streets, and mountain views straight out of a fairytale. (90 days visa-free.)

Mexico

That’s tacos, Mayan ruins, and beach bum life in Cancún. (180 days visa-free!)

Montenegro

Picture 'Game of Thrones' vibes, stunning fjords, and Adriatic beaches with no crowds. (30 days visa-free)

UAE

Think sky-high brunches, bougie shopping, desert safaris, and Burj Khalifa selfie flexes. (Visa on arrival for 14 days)

Philippines

Say hello to crystal-clear beaches, wild waterfalls, epic diving spots, and mango shakes that slap. (14 days visa-free)

Taiwan

You’re slurping noodles, hitting up night markets, and vibing at Taipei 101. (Just snag an eVisa, and boom!)

Singapore

Welcome to the land of futuristic gardens, hawker food heaven, and rooftop infinity pool goals. (A 96-hour transit)