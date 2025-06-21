Face Yoga Girlies To Follow This Yoga Day
If you're into sculpting, de-puffing, or just having fun with your facial fitness routine, here are 7 face yoga experts, influencers, and creators you can follow.
Why follow: Author, speaker, and founder of The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method. Her approach is gentle, holistic and backed by wellness principles. Vibe: Calm, polished and very British, perfect for a ritual-based skincare routine.
Why follow: Founder of House of Beauty, her reels are clean, easy to follow, and often target specific concerns (like smile lines or sagging jowls). Vibe: Aesthetic minimalism, glowy skin goals, and good camera angles.
Why follow: She’s the OG face yoga icon. Koko teaches expressive, energising routines with a mix of humour and science. Vibe: Think playful meets methodical, she’s even been on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!
Why follow: She blends facial massage, lymphatic drainage, and face yoga like a pro, often with tools like gua sha or cups. Vibe: Ultra-feminine, soft girl beauty with an influencer aesthetic.
Why follow: She literally coined the Face Yoga Method. Fumiko brings spiritual energy and mindfulness into her routines. Vibe: Graceful, zen-like and deeply restorative.
Why follow: High-glam content with results that feel snatched and sculpted. Lots of cheekbone, jawline, and “model face” content. Vibe: Luxe, snatch-core beauty.
Why follow: Her approach is focused on long-term facial posture, tension release and emotional connection to facial muscles. Vibe: Soft wellness, natural beauty, and tons of forehead massage content.